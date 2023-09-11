Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,576 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 831,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $56,727,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $111.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

