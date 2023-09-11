Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $10.89 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after buying an additional 421,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 977.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.3 %

PHM opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

