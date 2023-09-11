Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.