Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

