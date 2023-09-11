Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 56,000 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,428.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,255.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,247.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

