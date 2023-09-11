Hillman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,856 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

