Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.