Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 661 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,691,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $587,871,000 after buying an additional 71,228 shares during the last quarter. In Depth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,548,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 324,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

