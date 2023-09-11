ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

