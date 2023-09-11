ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $1,394,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 33,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 459,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

