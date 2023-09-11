Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,547,244 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Illumina worth $46,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $158.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.