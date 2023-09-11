Insider Buying: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Director Acquires $100,000.80 in Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. acquired 27,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,605 shares in the company, valued at $218,178. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASPS opened at $3.97 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
