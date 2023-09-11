Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $59,200.86 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $19,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.37. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $30.79.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
