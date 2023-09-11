Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $59,200.86 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $19,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.37. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

