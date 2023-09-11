Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $71,200.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,942,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $24.23.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 132.55%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Blink Charging

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 361,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 596,719 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 925,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.