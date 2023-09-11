Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Director Sells $79,758.90 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KNSL stock opened at $410.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.82 and a twelve month high of $416.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

