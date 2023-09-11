Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $55,268.20 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MRCY stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.88. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

