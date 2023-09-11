Insider Selling: SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) CEO Sells $76,678.14 in Stock

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $76,678.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SD opened at $16.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 97.92% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

