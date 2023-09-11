Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $30,754.50 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, July 6th, Danny Abajian sold 539 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $8,634.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Danny Abajian sold 417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $8,010.57.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 859.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 201,122 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Sunrun by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,896,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,218,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

