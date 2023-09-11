Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $37,511.40 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

