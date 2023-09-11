Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $33,829.95 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 830 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $15,438.00.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.