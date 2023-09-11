iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,510 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after buying an additional 625,187 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,397,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 985,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,850,000 after buying an additional 211,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,801,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $161.22 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.