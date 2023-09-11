Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $263,748.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $263,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,371.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kadant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $219.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

