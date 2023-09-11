Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Sells $87,288.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108 shares in the company, valued at $23,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kadant Stock Performance
NYSE KAI opened at $219.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KAI
Institutional Trading of Kadant
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kadant by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 1.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
