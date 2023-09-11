Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Sells $87,288.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108 shares in the company, valued at $23,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $219.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kadant by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 1.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

