Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

