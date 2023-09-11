KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Holdings Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,260,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,046,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 408.95, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.85.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KREF. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.