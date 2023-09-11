KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Up 0.1 %

KLAC opened at $497.73 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.62 and a 200-day moving average of $435.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

