Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,529,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 15,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 236,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

