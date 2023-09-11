Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,478 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,691,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $587,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,228 shares during the period. In Depth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.6% during the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,548,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 324,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,538,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

