Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,992 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.98. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.