Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of REGENXBIO worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $7,408,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $4,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $757.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

