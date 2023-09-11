Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SentinelOne by 21.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE S opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,594,448.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,872 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on S shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

