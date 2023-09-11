London Co. of Virginia Acquires 5,773 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

