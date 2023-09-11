London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCI opened at $61.12 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

