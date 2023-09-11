London Co. of Virginia Has $3.20 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 30.7% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,333,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,796,000 after purchasing an additional 782,926 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $216,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.95 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

