London Co. of Virginia Has $744.63 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Apple were worth $744,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

