London Co. of Virginia Has $77,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

