London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.50% of Qualys worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Qualys by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $153.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,544 shares of company stock worth $4,763,607. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

