London Co. of Virginia Makes New $15.99 Million Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,987,000. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.55% of Enovis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 16.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ENOV opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENOV. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
