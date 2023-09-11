London Co. of Virginia Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.46% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

