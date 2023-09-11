London Co. of Virginia Sells 12,350 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.51% of Vontier worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Down 0.7 %

VNT opened at $30.12 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

