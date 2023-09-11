London Co. of Virginia Sells 34,156 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,156 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $245.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.