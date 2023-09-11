London Co. of Virginia Sells 368,163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368,163 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

