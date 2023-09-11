London Co. of Virginia Sells 580 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $112.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

