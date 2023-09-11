London Co. of Virginia Sells 8,282 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.04% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

