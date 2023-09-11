London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.59% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

