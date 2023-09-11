London Co. of Virginia Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 234.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 766,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,007,000 after acquiring an additional 537,080 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 110,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

