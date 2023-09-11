Long Walk Management LP Purchases New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,750 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.7% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

