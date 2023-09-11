Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,691,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $587,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,228 shares during the period. In Depth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,548,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

