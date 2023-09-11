Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.83% of Matson worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,942. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Up 0.8 %

Matson stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

