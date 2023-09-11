Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s Largest Position

Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 24.6% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $248,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.98. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

